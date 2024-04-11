C.J. Stroud enters top four in odds to win NFL MVP in 2024 season
2024 NFL MVP odds have installed C.J. Stroud with the third highest odds, tied with Joe Burrow and behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
By Reed Wallach
C.J. Stroud put the NFL world on notice in his rookie season, leading the Texans to one of the most stunning turnarounds in recent memories, going from worst to first in the AFC South, a playoff victory, and easily taking Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
In his second season, Stroud is expected to take another leap, this time into MVP discussions. The Texans are the favorite to win the AFC South and have acquired an All-Pro level wide receiver for Stefon Diggs for Stroud to throw to, and is tied for the third choice to win Most Valuable Player ahead of the NFL Draft.
Stroud trails only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen and is tied with Joe Burrow in the early odds as the expectation is that an AFC quarterback will hoist the award yet again this season.
The 2023 No. 2 overall pick that has reignited the Texans franchise dazzled in his first season, passing for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The runaway OROY helped the Texans secure the AFC South title and an impressive 45-14 victory over the Browns in the Wild Card round.
The Texans retained offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and added around Stroud, signing veteran running back Joe Mixon and making the blockbuster Stefon Diggs trade. With the Texans eyeing another leap into AFC South contention, can Stroud also wow the public yet again en route to more hardware next season?
Oddsmakers are prepared for that reality.
2024 NFL MVP odds
