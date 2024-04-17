C.J. Stroud drops a hot take about Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of NFL Draft
"Don't think too hard."
This time last year, C.J. Stroud was preparing for the NFL Draft and wondering where he was going to end up. The Houston Texans took him with the second overall pick and so far, it's been going quite well.
This year, Stroud will be keeping an eye on his former Ohio State teammates with the biggest name of that bunch being wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The consensus is that Harrison will be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft and Stroud warned teams up at the top of the draft board "Be smart. Don't be dumb, don't think too hard."
C.J. Stroud tells teams to "be smart" when it comes to drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.
Perhaps Stroud's message could be directed at some of the teams expected to take a quarterback with their first-round pick. The New England Patriots own the third pick in the draft and need a quarterback but have also been linked to Harrison as well. Should they pass on one of the best quarterback options to add the best wide receiver weapon?
If the top three teams take a quarterback, as it's expected for them to do, that leaves the Arizona Cardinals as the first team on the board not going with a signal-caller, which could mean that Harrison is going to head to the desert. This would be a good landing spot for him since he'd have Kyler Murray as his quarterback and could do some damagei n Arizona.
That being said, if teams listen to Stroud's message, perhaps they'll pass on taking a quarterback to take Harrison. He's definitely more of a sure thing than the quarterbacks entering the draft so should they go with the sure thing or take a risk on a quarterback?