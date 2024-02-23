C.J. Stroud already a Top-5 quarterback? You guys have got to stop....
Even we think these online outlets are out of control with their bold declarations on C.J. Stroud.
By Chad Porto
Seriously, this stuff should be illegal. Outlets on Twitter are posting some wild quarterback rankings, listing each team's starter one from 32. We already talked about this once, where Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was listed in the Top 10, but that post by the 33rd Team at least used every team's best quarterback. They were still wrong about the rankings, but they weren't posting nonsense.
FanDuel on the other hand just went straight nonsensical with their recent post. In it, they had Stroud at No. 5, and we think that's a stretch. We wish Stroud's too-high-placement was the worst offense on this list but by golly, it gets worse.
Firstly, we think Stroud is a Top 10 quarterback right now, but only because some guys who would be ahead of him were hurt and you never know how someone is going to bounce back after injury. That said, we think you have to be drinking something pretty strong to think Jordan Love is better than Dak Prescott or Baker Mayfield. In fact, to put Mayfield, who's a Pro Bowler at 24th behind Drake Maye and Anthony Richardson is proof you don't take the game seriously.
Not seriously enough to make lists like this with any credibility. this is basically just a post done to garner engagement. It's not to be taken seriously. As the kids say, this is rage-bait. Something created specifically just to rile up people and create engagement. That's great, but it also means you're not to be taken seriously.
Putting Caleb Williams at No. 12, when he's not even on a team yet is absurd. Putting him above Super Bowl quarterback and Pro Bowler Brock Purdy is proof you aren't looking to be serious. Now listen, we like that Stroud is held in high regard, but all this preseason nonsense is doing is building up the expectations for a kid who is probably more likely in the 12-15 range of quarterbacks in the NFL.
Raising the expectations on him isn't going to help him be better, it's only setting up the national narrative to be negative if he doesn't achieve these beyond-lofty goals that no one, but the media, is putting on him.
As for the ranking itself? Get real. We already broke down the Top 32 quarterbacks and we didn't inflate anyone's worth just to rage bait.