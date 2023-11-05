Buccaneers vs. Texans best NFL prop bets for Week 9
By Reed Wallach
The Houston Texans look to get back on track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at home.
C.J. Stroud will go up against a sturdy Bucs defense, and he'll need to show out as Tampa Bay has one of the best rush defenses in the NFL. However, Houston's defense is no slouch either and can limit the Tampa Bay ground game, meaning there can be opportunities in fading running back Raachad White in the player prop market.
Here are my three favorite player prop looks come Sunday when the Texans and Bucs meet:
Best Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Texans
- C.J. Stroud OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts
- Tank Dell OVER 3.5 Receptions
- Raachad White UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards
C.J. Stroud OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts
A lot of this game is going to fall on the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite as the Bucs have the second best defense in terms of Rush/EPA this season.
Stroud has shown he can clear the 30 pass barrier, he's done it all but two games this season, but I think we are getting a break on the price because it's been the last two games. However, the game script will likely favor more passing as the Texans struggle to get a push up front in addition to starting running back Dameon Pierce set to miss this game.
Go over on Stroud pass attempts on Sunday.
Tank Dell OVER 3.5 Receptions
If the Texans are going to pass more, expect Dell to play a big role. After missing some time due to injury, Dell returned last week to have three catches on four targets as well as get three carries. The rookie wide receiver has proven to be one of Stroud's favorite targets, he has at least three catches in all but one game he has played in this season (six games).
With the Bucs likely taking to the air more, I'll target Dell to clear this reasonably priced receptions prop.
Raachad White UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards
White has cleared this number in just two games this season and hasn't done it in four games. He will go up against a Texans defense that is eighth in rushing success rate and 11th in EPA/Rush.
The Bucs offense has slowed down entirely after a hot start to the year, and while White still sees the most usage of any running back, the team is last in EPA/Rush. I struggle ot see White putting up what is an outlier performance for him on Sunday against a formidable Texans front seven.
