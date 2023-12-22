Browns vs. Texans best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Dalton Schultz)
Check out touchdown picks for Singletary, Schultz and Hunt in Sunday's Texans-Browns matchup.
By Jovan Alford
The Houston Texans are looking to win their third game in the last four weeks when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. This week's matchup has huge implications for the AFC playoff race as both teams are fighting for one of the three wild card spots.
The Texans defeated the Titans in overtime last week without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The rookie signal caller will not be available for Sunday's game, which means Case Keenum will make his second consecutive starts.
I found the two Texans anytime touchdown props with excellent value against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Browns vs. Texans
- Devin Singletary (+110)
- Kareem Hunt (+150)
- Dalton Schultz (+350)
Devin Singletary anytime touchdown scorer (+110)
The Browns’ defense has only allowed nine total touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. But it’s hard to ignore Singletary’s red zone rushing attempts over the last five games.
The veteran running back has recorded 14 red zone attempts, including five in last week’s game against the Titans. The 26-year-old running back has only scored two rushing touchdowns in the past five games. However, with the Texans banged up at receiver, they’ll need another huge performance from Singletary.
Kareem Hunt anytime touchdown scorer (+150)
Hunt has only scored one rushing touchdown in his last five games, but he’ll try to change that against the Texans’ defense on Sunday. Houston has only allowed eight rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season. Also, they haven’t given up a rushing TD to a running back since Week 10 vs. Cincinnati.
The odds are stacked against Hunt to score a touchdown this week. However, Cleveland has made it a point to feature the veteran running back inside the red zone. Hunt leads the Browns in red zone rushing attempts this season (25) and has received three-plus attempts in three out of his last four games.
Dalton Schultz anytime touchdown scorer (+350)
Schultz hasn’t scored a touchdown in two consecutive games, but he has a solid matchup this week against the Browns. This season, Cleveland’s defense has only allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends. In their last four games, opposing tight ends have found the end zone four times.
Schultz had two red-zone receiving targets in last week’s overtime win over Tennessee. The last time the veteran tight end had two RZ targets in a game was in Week 11 against Arizona (two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown).
