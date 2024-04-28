Breaking News: Tank Dell suffers non-life-threatening injuries in nightclub shooting
Tank Dell was involved in a shooting at a Florida nightclub.
By Chad Porto
News broke late Sunday afternoon of Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell having been a victim of a violent act on Saturday night. Dell was apparently one of 10 victims in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Sanford, FL, which occurred just after midnight Sunday morning. The establishment, known as Cabana Live, is described as a bar and grill entertainment venue and was hosting a large, private event Saturday night.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, has described Dell's involvement as that of an innocent bystander. Ari Meiro has revealed that Dell has already been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the police, a 16-year-old was responsible for the shooting, though right now an official motive for the brutal act has been given. According to the Daily Beast, the shooting has seemingly stemmed from an argument that escalated, causing 10 people to be victims of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Daily Beast also claims many were struck in the lower body, though that doesn't clarify if it's the lower torso or the legs. The club security is being credited for apprehending the juvenile suspect,
The Texans released a statement just past 4:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon, addressing the situation. They announced that they are not only aware of the situation but have spoken to Dell since the shooting took place. They go on to share their "thoughts and prayers" to the other nine victims of the act.
Area officials and the event organizer, through the Daily Beast, have expressed that despite the shooting, that the area is safe for patrons. The unnamed juvenile shooter has been taken to a juvenile detention facility where he currently remains.
Prior to the shooting at the Cabana Live club, Dell was progressing well from a broken leg he had sustained in the 2023 NFL season. He had surgery on it near the end of the season and his return was imminent.