Breaking Down the 3 Biggest Winners for the Houston Texans in the Stefon Diggs Trade
The Texans Stefon Diggs trade is potentially one of the best ever.
By Tyler Lyman
Wednesday the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs with the Bills for a couple of drafts picks. With this addition, they have become one of the top contenders in the AFC and have become a part of the talk for the Superbowl. While this is a win for the whole team, there are 3 winners that gain a little bit more.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud
This sounds like a situation similar to when Diggs first joined Buffalo after leaving the Vikings. Except C.J. Stroud is much more proven already than what I believe Josh Allen had when he first came. Adding a wide receiver of this talent the quarterback is most likely the biggest winner out of the rest of the team. After being able to turn around Houston and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year Stroud's hype currently for 2024 is probably some of the most I've seen in a player for a while. With the team and receivers he had last year he already showed great vision and threw some amazing passes. These passes will only become better and even more amazing next season because of Stefon Diggs.
Texans Offensive Cooradnator Bobby Slowik
In his debut season as Texans offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik nailed it. He created an offense that perfectly matched Stroud's strengths, allowing him to distribute the ball effectively, especially targeting Nico Collins. The addition of Diggs only boosts the team's already strong wide receiver core. Alongside up-and-coming talents like Tank Dell and seasoned players like Noah Brown, the Texans have some impressive receiving options. Diggs stood out last season, racking up catches, yards, and touchdowns as well as Nico Collins. While some may question how all these stars will share the spotlight, Slowik and Stroud have already shown their ability to control those concerns.
Wide Receiver Tank Dell
After his season was ended short last season with a leg injury, Tank Dell might be the biggest winner of this trade. Since he will move down in the depth chart he will be put up against less competition. Every team will be so concerned with containing Diggs and Collins that Tank Dell will be left open every play. He already showed great talent against some good corners last year, and so with him being put up against less talent, he will be an automatic weapon for Stroud next season.
These are the 3 biggest winners by far in the trade for Stefon Diggs, but this doesn't even mention the fact that they gained more draft picks to add depth to other positions that are in need. The Texans have become big talk for one of the best teams next year, but after the draft who knows how much better they could get.