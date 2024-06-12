Bill O'Brien reveals his one regret during time with Texans
In 2014, the Houston Texans were coming off an abysmal 2013 season where they won just two games. They went on to hire Bill O'Brien to be their head coach and he went on to hold that position for seven seasons.
In 2019, O'Brien also took over the general manager position for the Texans and this is where his legacy took a hit. As a head coach, O'Brien had led the Texans to five winning seasons but his stint as a general manager wasn't remembered fondly. He made some head-scratching decisions, with the most infamous one being shipping DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for peanuts
It's not shocking that following a disappointing 0-4 start in 2020, O'Brien was fired from both positions. He recently spoke on "Next Up with Adam Breneman" and said that he regrets taking the GM position.
Bill O'Brien: "I didn't really enjoy being the GM."
O'Brien admits that he didn't enjoy being the GM or negotiating contracts. He also said that he doesn't believe many guys can succeed as both a head coach and GM and he considers them the "greatest of the great".
Texans fans would agree with O'Brien on his biggest regret, considering that he never really seemed like he was built for the role. Negotiating was one of his biggest weaknesses so hearing him admit that he didn't care for doing that makes all the sense in the world now.
O'Brien did note that he thinks he's a good coach but he's not the kind of guy who should evaulate contracts. Coaches and GMs have different lanes and O'Brien admits that his lane is coaching.
Texans fans might still have a sour opinion of O'Brien but at least he's admitted that he sucked in the general manager role. That isn't something that all former executives and coaches are capable of admitting so props to O'Brien for doing so.