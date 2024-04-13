Biggest draft steals in Texans history
2. Ben Jones
With a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Ben Jones out of Georgia. Jones spent four years with the Texans and started 43 games during that four-year span. He really became a bigger name after he left Houston and signed with the Tennessee Titans where he spent the final seven years of his career.
Impressively enough, Jones made a Pro Bowl during the 2022 season, his 11th year in the league and that was his first and only Pro Bowl. He didn't sign with anyone following the 2022 season but playing in the league for over a decade is hard enough as it is. It's a bummer that he couldn't have this kind of production Jones not only remained in the league for over a decade but he started double-digit games at center in all but one of his 11 years. I'd say that definitely counts as a draft steal.
1. Owen Daniels
In 2006, the Texans had no idea that when they spent a fourth-round pick on Owen Daniels that he'd go on to become one of the best tight ends in franchise history. Daniels had over 300 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2006 and then exploded onto the scene in Year 2, tallying 768 yards and three trips into the end zone.
Daniels' career-high in yardage came during the 2008 season, his third year in the league, when he finished with 862 yards. He only had two touchdowns that year but was one of the top tight ends in the NFL.
Daniels finished with Texans tenure with 4,617 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the course of eight years. He finished his career with one-year stints in Baltimore and Denver and rode off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion following the 2015 season.
Finding a tight end who balled out for eight years in the fourth round is the definition of a draft steal.