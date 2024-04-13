Biggest draft steals in Texans history
4. Derek Newton
Finding a contributor in the seventh round of the draft is no easy feat but the Texans managed to do just that when they spent a seventh-rounder on Derek Newton out of Arkansas State in 2011. While Newton wasn't anything special as a rookie, by Year 2, he started 14 games at right tackle.
Newton went on to start 68 games for the Texans and that's impressive considering he was on the board until near the end of the 2011 draft. While Newton didn't have the same success outside of Houston, he has to be included on this list of draft steals because of what he accomplished during his Texans tenure.
3. D.J. Reader
With a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Texans landed D.J. Reader out of Clemson. Right off the bat, Reader appeared in 16 games as a rookie and started seven games. He's a beast of a run defender but never seemed to get the respect he deserved.
After four years in H-Town, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Reader and despite an injury that sidelined him for most of that first year in Cincinnati, he bounced back and was an elite run defender for the Bengals over the next three years.
A lot of people might not believe that Reader lasted all the way until the fifth round but he did and the Texans were the ones to first discover his talents. It's disappointing that he didn't get to continue playing in Houston but he's still definitely a draft steal.