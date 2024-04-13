Biggest draft steals in Texans history
6. Domanick Williams
With a fourth-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, just the second draft in Houston Texans history, the team selected Domanick Williams out of LSU. The running back immediately made his presence known in Houston, rushing for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. He also was a force as a pass-catcher, hauling in 351 receiving yards.
In Year 2, Williams dashed for a career-high 1,188 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. He finished that season with 1,776 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. It looked like the Texans had a dominant running back at their disposal but a knee injury prevented him from finishing out that year. He was released following the 2006 season and never played another down in the NFL.
That being said, a fourth-round pick going on to rush for over 1,000 yards in two seasons is a pretty darn big steal. That's why Williams deserves to be included on this list of draft steals.
5. Jerome Mathis
With a fourth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Jerome Mathis out of the powerhouse that is Hampton. Mathis immediately shone bright as a kick returner, tallying 1,542 return yards and taking it to the house two times. Not only did Mathis make it to a Pro Bowl that year but he also was crowned an All-Pro during his rookie campaign.
Unfortunately, making a Pro Bowl ended up being the downfall for Mathis, as he fractured his foot in the game. It somehow went undetected and he therefore missed more time because of the late discovery. He only appeared in five games over the 2006 and 2007 seasons and did not hook on with another team.
That being said, the Texans found an All-Pro kick returner in the fourth round of the draft. That's pretty darn impressive and he belongs on this list of draft steals.