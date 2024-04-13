Biggest draft steals in Texans history
The Houston Texans have only been around since 2002 but they've found some diamonds in the rough in the draft during their 20+ years as a franchise. A draft steal is usually when a team manages to find a player late in the draft, so from the fourth round on.
Yes, sometimes teams find a "diamond in the rough" in the first round compared to the guys taken ahead of them but that's not what this list is. I'll only be focusing on draft steals who the Texans found in the fourth round or later.
7. Charles Omenihu
A fifth-round pick in 2019 out of Texas, Charles Omenihu only spent two and a half years in Houston and had seven sacks during that time. The Texans traded him to the 49ers during his third year in the league and in 2022, he had 4.5 sacks while donning a Niners uniform.
In the 2023 offseason, Omenihu signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and tallied his entire Texans sack total in just one year with the Chiefs and went on to win a Super Bowl with them. He might not have played in that game due to injury, but Omenihu was a huge piece of the Chiefs getting to the big game.
Omenihu was a fifth-round pick who had seven sacks with an eventual Super Bowl champion and that makes him the perfect entry on this list as a draft steal.