Betting odds for every Texans game available for 2023 NFL season

By Iain MacMillan

May 12, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C. J. Stroud (7) stretches during rookie
The Houston Texans are looking forward to a fresh start in 2023 after failing to surpass four wins in three start seasons.

DeMeco Ryans, who played for the team from 2006-2011, has taken over as the head coach of the new look Texans, and they immediately made a couple of impactful moves including re-signing star offensive lineman, Laremy Tunsil, to a three-year extionsion.

The Texans also drafted their hopeful quarterback of the future, CJ Stroud, with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. In a surprising move, they then moved up to acquire the third overall pick as well, using it to draft arguably the best defensive player in the draft, edge rusher Will Anderson from Alabama.

So, with all of the changes, will the Texans take a step forward in 2023? If you didn't already know, oddsmakers have released betting odds for all 17 of their 2023 regular season games. If you believe in the Texans, you should bet on them as soon as possible.

Let's take a look at their betting odds for all 17 of their regular season games.

NFL Week 1 odds: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

NFL Week 2 odds: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 3 odds: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Week 4 odds: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 5 odds: Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 odds: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 7 odds: Texans BYE Week

*Texans don't play this week due to it being their BYE

NFL Week 8 odds: Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

NFL Week 9 odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 10 odds: Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

NFL Week 11 odds: Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 12 odds: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 13 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 14 odds: Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

NFL Week 15 odds: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

NFL Week 16 odds: Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

Week 17 odds: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

NFL Week 18 odds: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

