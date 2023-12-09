Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jets in Week 14
Breaking down our favorite prop bets for Sunday's Week 14 matchup between the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.
By Jovan Alford
The Houston Texans can move up in the AFC standings if they can go on the road and defeat the New York Jets on Sunday. The Texans have been a fun team to follow this season as first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud have exceeded everybody's expectations.
Speaking of high expectations, the Jets haven't lived up to those, as their season was derailed in Week 1 after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. With no chance of making the playoffs, New York will play spoiler the rest of the season.
I found two Texans props that bettors should keep an eye on against this tough and physical Jets' defense.
- C.J. Stroud OVER 217.5 passing yards (-115)
- Garrett Wilson OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Dameon Pierce OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-130)
C.J. Stroud OVER 217.5 passing yards (-115)
Stroud faces one of his toughest tests on Sunday as he’ll play a Jets’ defense that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (176.6) this season. New York’s defense is also ranked fifth in opponent passing yards per completion (9.1).
However, that number has ballooned to 11.2 over their last three games. The last time Stroud went up against a top-tier passing defense was the Panthers in Week 8. The rookie quarterback only had 140 passing yards. If Stroud’s passing prop was in the 220.5 or higher range, I’d take the UNDER.
But I believe Stroud can get OVER 217.5 passing yards, which he’s done 10 times this season. Granted, he doesn’t have fellow rookie Tank Dell to throw to, but he still has a nice complement of players at the skill positions.
Garrett Wilson OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-115)
With Zach Wilson back as the Jets’ starting quarterback, I feel comfortable taking the OVER on Garrett Wilson’s receiving yards prop. Wilson averaged five receptions and 47 receiving yards per game in the Jets’ last two games with Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.
However, in the nine games that Zach Wilson started, the second-year wide receiver recorded 68.6 receiving yards and 10.9 targets per game. Wilson will go up against an opportunistic Texans defense on Sunday. The Texans are ranked 21st in DVOA-WR1 and allow 77.1 receiving yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com.
Dameon Pierce OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-130)
If there’s a weakness that the Texans’ offense can exploit on Sunday, it's the Jets' run defense. This season, New York has allowed 136.1 rushing yards per game (28th in the NFL). Teams feel if you can’t throw on their defense, why not attack them on the ground and force their defenders to make tackles?
The Texans gave Pierce 15 carries last week, which was the most he had since Week 5 against the Falcons (20 carries for 66 yards). The second-year running back didn’t do much damage on the ground but still had 41 yards. If he receives 10-15 carries on Sunday, I believe Pierce can get at least 38 rushing yards. He’s gone OVER 37.5 rushing yards in five out of nine games this season.
