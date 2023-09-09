Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Ravens in NFL Week 1
Can the Texans defense show up to slow down the Ravens offense in the season opener?
By Reed Wallach
The Texans begin the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era on the road in Baltimore in Week 1.
You can check out our full betting preview for Texans-Ravens here, but this is going to target a pair of props I'm eyeing for the opener. How will Ryans coach up the defense to slow down a new-look Ravens offense under first year offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining the team this offseason.
Meanwhile, in Stroud's debut, I'm actually looking at the ground game for Houston to play a role.
Best Prop Bets for Texans vs. Ravens in Week 1
- Lamar Jackson Under 226.5 Passing Yards
- Dameon Pierce Over 54.5 Rushing Yards
Lamar Jackson Under 226.5 Passing Yards
I believe that Ryans will have the defense ahead of the offense at this point in time with the team banged up on the offensive line and starting a rookie quarterback in Stroud, but I also believe we are getting a great price to go under on Jackson.
First, in 11 full games under center, Jackson went under this number in eight of them. While the offense is likely going to be more modernized and geared towards downfield passing, this is still a big jump in expectation for Jackson in the opening game after not playing in the preseason.
Baltimore's offense will be more complete over the balance of the season, but I believe there can be some growing pains early on.
Dameon Pierce Over 54.5 Rushing Yards
Pierce burst onto the scene in his first year with Houston, looking like a Rookie of the Year candidate before an injury derailed the back half of his season. However, Pierce cleared this mark in nine of 13 games in 2022, and given the fact that the Texans are starting a rookie in Stroud, I can see the offense being very vanilla and focused on staying on schedule.
Enter: Pierce. The Florida product was efficient last year, picking up nearly four yards a carry, and took advantage of a full workload when applicable. In games that Pierce had 15 or more carries, he averaged 84 yards per game.
