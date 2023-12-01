Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Texans in Week 13
Breaking down our best player prop bets for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
The Houston Texans will try to bounce back from a tough divisional loss last week as they play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Broncos have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning their last five games. Whichever team wins this game will have a leg up in the competitive AFC playoff race. I found two Texans props that bettors should check out and a Broncos prop that has some value.
If you want to see where I found these player props, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users will receive $150 in bonus bets and no-sweat game parlays when they bet $5.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Texans in Week 13
- Courtland Sutton OVER 58.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Tank Dell OVER 4.5 receptions (-120)
- Devin Singletary OVER 56.5 rushing yards (-115)
Courtland Sutton OVER 58.5 receiving yards (-115)
Sutton has an excellent matchup on Sunday against the Texans’ defense, which has allowed 77 receiving yards per game, per ftnfantasy.com. Houston is also ranked 24th in DVOA-WR1.
The veteran wide receiver has gone OVER 58.5 receiving yards in five out of 11 games. Sutton doesn’t get much volume (6.2 targets per game), but he’s still the best receiver on the Broncos this season. Sutton will get a ton of attention from Texans cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Steven Nelson, who have played phenomenal on the outside. However, with Sutton’s size and catch radius, he doesn’t need many receptions to hit the OVER.
Tank Dell OVER 4.5 receptions (-120)
Dell will be defended by Patrick Surtain II, but it will not stop us from taking the over on his receptions prop. The rookie wide receiver has been on a tear over the last four games, producing 25 receptions (43 targets) for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
If Dell is open, C.J. Stroud is making it a point of emphasis to get him the ball by any means necessary. The rookie wideout has gone OVER 4.5 receptions in four straight games and will try to make five against the Broncos.
Surtain doesn’t give up a lot of catches (33), so Dell will have to work hard to get open. Denver is ranked 25th in DVOA-WR1 this season, which tells us Dell will have some opportunities on Sunday.
Devin Singletary OVER 56.5 rushing yards (-115)
Singletary didn’t do much on the ground in last week’s loss to the Jaguars (18 yards on six carries). However, he gets a chance to make it up against the league’s worst-rushing defense on Sunday. The Broncos have been getting destroyed on the ground this season, allowing 155.2 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry.
Coincidentally, Singletary’s performances on the ground came against the Cardinals (150 yards and a TD on 30 carries) and Bengals (112 yards and a TD on 22 carries), who also struggle to stop the run. Nonetheless, I don’t expect Singletary to have 100-plus yards on Sunday, as the Texans will probably give some carries to Pierce, but the odds are in his favor for a bounce-back game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.