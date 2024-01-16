Believe it or not, the Houston Texans are a better club than the Dallas Cowboys since 2002
By Chad Porto
There's a new team to toast in the state of Texas these days and it's not the Dallas Cowboys. While having one of the most passionate and devoted fan bases in all of the world of sports, not just the NFL, the Cowboys fandom has been let down time and time again by management that over-meddles and under-delivers. A situation the Cowboys fandom has found themselves in once again in 2024.
The Cowboys drew the perfect matchup in round One of the NFL Playoffs, drawing the up-and-down Green Bay Packers, who were being backed by Jordan Love, a quarterback who hasn't shown enough consistency to be deemed "the guy" just yet.
It was a perfect situation for the Cowboys, and they were already booking their tickets to round two. Sadly, however, the Cowboys got dominated by the younger, less experienced Packers team, leading to all sorts of questions about the team's future, and somehow, opening up the Houston Texans to becoming the toast of Texas in the process.
It may not sound real, but since the Texans entered the league in 2002, the Texans, not the Cowboys, have more playoff wins, allowing the Houston-based franchise to truly be able to say they are the better team - at least for now.
The Texans achieved the tie-breaking fifth win by defeating the Cleveland Browns this past Saturday in a lop-sided blowout, something the Cowboys can ironically relate to, just on the other end of it. The win has put the Texans on a collision course with the Baltimore Ravens and in first place of the most-winning Texas team of the last 22 years. All while the Cowboys are getting ready for the draft.
And they better get the draft right this year, as the Cowboys are getting older and older, while the upstart Texans are flooded with young talent and a chance to get even better in 2024, as they're yet again flooded with more draft picks than they know what to do with.