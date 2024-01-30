All is right in the world after another Houston Texans player gets picked for the Pro Bowl
C.J. Stroud shouldn't of had to wait this long but he is now a true-blue Pro Bowler.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have another Pro Bowler in their midst, as the NFL has announced that a third member of the Houston Texans will be joining his teammates for the annual event. With Patrick Mahomes going to the Super Bowl, that means that the NFL needed another AFC quarterback to fill in for him and so the call was made to go with Texans rookie legend C.J. Stroud.
Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and put up incredible numbers, throwing for over 4,100 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He was incredible for practically the whole year and his arrival at the Pro Bowl was a mistake that was rightfully corrected. While the AFC is stacked with great quarterbacks, few had a better season than Stroud, so for the NFL to tap him to be the next one up was the right move all along, it just came in a bit delayed.
He'll join Laremy Tunsil, one of the best tackles in the NFL, as he heads to his fourth Pro Bowl game. Arguably one of the best left tackles in all of the game, his arrival some five years ago has been crucial to the rise of the current Texans team.
They aren't going alone, as they'll be joined by Will Anderson Jr. who quietly got picked to the Pro Bowl less than a week ago as a replacement. He was picked to replace Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders who won't be going. For Anderson, a Pro Bowl pick was less obvious, especially with his slow start to the season.
Yet, as the year went on, he got better and better, finishing the season as the Texans' best non-linebacker, finishing the season with 47 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, and 22 hits on the quarterback.