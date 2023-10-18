AFC South Power Rankings: Texans enter the bye on a hot streak
• The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the leader in the standings
• It feels as though the Titans are finally falling apart
• DeMeco Ryans has already turned the Houston Texans around
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
At 4-2, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain on top of the AFC South heading into Week 7 but they do have some questions. Their star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, hurt his knee in their win over the Colts and they're now preparing to play on a short week.
With a trip to New Orleans to play the Saints on Thursday Night Football, the Jags are hopeful Lawrence can suit up. Lawrence even said recently he felt he was in a good spot as he looked forward to the game.
"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there," Lawrence said Tuesday via ESPN. "I feel a lot better today than I would've thought. So I like how I'm progressing, and I'm going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday. It's progressed really well through the past 24, 48 hours. So, really like where it's at."
If Lawrence can't go, it will be C.J. Beathard who gets the start. He's an experienced backup but there's a significant drop-off in talent.
As it stands now, the Texans have the edge in the series thanks to a win in Week 3 but the three-game winning streak — which included a victory over the Buffalo Bills — still has Jacksonville at No. 1 in the AFC South Power Rankings.