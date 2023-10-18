AFC South Power Rankings: Texans enter the bye on a hot streak
• The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the leader in the standings
• It feels as though the Titans are finally falling apart
• DeMeco Ryans has already turned the Houston Texans around
By Randy Gurzi
3. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts started out 2-1 with wins against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. They also secured a victory over the Tennessee Titans but have already faced — and lost — to the Jacksonville Jaguars twice on the year.
First, it was a 31-21 defeat in Week 1 and more recently, they lost to the Jags in Week 6. That ended up being the ninth time in a row Jacksonville got the better of the Colts.
As frustrating as those losses are, the real problem for Indy right now is the loss of Anthony Richardson. Their rookie quarterback was easily the most athletic signal-caller in the draft and was playing very well in the NFL. In four starts, he had 577 yards passing with three touchdowns and just one pick. He added another four touchdowns on the ground, proving to be a true dual-threat.
The Colts do feel good about Gardner Minshew taking the helm and he has experience with head coach Shane Steichen who was his offensive coordinator while both were in Philly. Having said that, Minshew doesn't strike fear into opponents and needs help around him to succeed. Indy has done well this offseason to improve things but they're not ready to compete without a game-changer under center.