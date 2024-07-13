A Pro Bowler is still a free agent and he plays a position the Houston Texans need help at
By Chad Porto
With each day we get closer and closer to training camp. The team is nearly set and the expectations are laid in. However, just because we're close to the start of the season, doesn't mean teams aren't still making signings with the idea of improving their team. After all, the Tennessee Titans did just that with Jamal Adams.
Adams was picked up on a one-year, veterans minimum deal by the Titans, giving them potentially a top-end safety. That is if Adams can bounce back to his pre-2022 form. It's possible, he's only 28, but he's had a few injuries and his play has suffered. If that continues, he'll likely be a rental for the Titans and gone by the start of the season.
If he rebounds, however, the Titans just get a lot better. The Houston Texans are watching an arms race happening right in front of their eyes and they don't seem bothered. If it were a corner, or a defensive end, more power to the Titans. Those aren't positions that the team should be worried about currently.
Safety, however, is. A fact that can be changed by the Texans should they want. Right now Justin Simmons, formerly of the Denver Broncos, is looking for a new home. The Texans, as it so happens, are likely in need of the position.
Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre are the incumbents in the position, and the team has veteran M.J. Stewart and Calen Bullock behind them. Bullock, the team's third-round pick, may be able to push for a starting job. Ward was fine in 2023, but nothing to write home about. Pitre was inconsistent and far from an obvious name to rely on to start the season.
A guy like Simmons could be exactly what the safety position needs. If Ward doesn't get released and Pitre remains inconsistent, Simmons could come in and give the secondary some much-needed stability. He's an obvious upgrade over Pitre.
The only question that we have centers around his price and what the Texans are willing to pay.