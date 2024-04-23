A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R7, Pick 238: T Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
We're down to our last tackle and our second to last offensive linemen of the draft. Kiran Amegadjie is an offensive lineman for Yale. At 6'5, 318 lbs, Amegadjie is a big body that could help the Houston Texans, hopefully, in time. Most guys who go in the seventh round don't last long in the NFL, but there's always the possibility that this is the guy who hangs on and turns into a quality player.
Coming from Yale, however, is a double-edged sword. On one hand, we know that he's smart. He went to Yale for crying out loud. On the other hand, he also played against smaller and weaker defensive linemen by being a part of the Ivy League. His ability to get guys off the line of scrimmage does not look as impressive knowing that the Ivy League doesn't attract the best players
That lingering doubt is a shame, as PFF has graded his run-blocking skills at 87.9. That's some serious strength. He has potential as some have him going as high as the fourth round, but that may not happen. If it doesn't happens, it's not because he isn't a good run-blocker, at least on paper.
His pass block grade is only 79.9, which again, considering his competition isn't great.
Actual Projection: 4th Round