A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R6, Pick 189: S Javon Bullard (Georgia)
We're uh....we're as surprised as you. Javon Bullard is a projected second-to-third round pick but here he was, waiting for us in the sixth round. Could this happen in real life? Absolutely. Vontaze Burfict was seen as a fringe first or second-round guy in 2012 and he went undrafted. Bruce Campbell went from first-round potential to a fourth-round selection in 2010. We're not saying Bullard will fall three or four rounds further than he should, but it could happen.
He is very undersized, as many have him at 5'9 or 5'10 while rocking a 74.28 wingspan. He is a solid player, however, at least at the collegiate level. PFF graded him at 70.4 as a freshman, 80.4 as a sophomore, and 82.8 as a junior. He has incredible upside and could fill in at a position of need for the Texans.
Now, is it likely the Texans get Bullard in the sixth round? No, but I don't think he'll go in the second to third-round range like many experts have him going. I think he'd like to be a fourth or fifth-round pick, mostly due to his size and his issues tackling ball carriers. It may not be as bad as the sixth round, but I do think his falling makes total sense.
Actual Projection: 2nd to 3rd Round