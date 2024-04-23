A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R6, Pick 188: T Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)
Tyler Guyton is all project at this point. He's a 6'8 offensive tackle out of Oklahoma, and he's...fine. Aside from his height, nothing really stands out about him, not even his weight. At just 322 lbs, ("just"), Guyton really doesn't pop off the page for a man of his stature. For a point of reference, The Cleveland Browns drafted Dawand Jones, who was 6'8 and 375 lbs.
So when we start pushing seven feet, we're expecting to see a lot heavier of a player. His weight is NFL-ready, however, so let's not pretend that he isn't still a very large man. Guyton though is as average as you can get across the board. He's a middle-of-the-pack run blocker according to PFF, posting just 60.5 for his run-blocking score. His pass blocking is better, but a point of concern still considering the competition he played again; posting just 72.9 against the pass rush.
Despite his lack of effectiveness on the field, he does have some nice measurable, specifically his three-cone drill. According to DraftBuzz, he posted within the 83rd percentile. Considering his size, that's actually quite an impressive number to get into.
He has potential, but you're not starting him day one.
Actutal Projection: Late-First Round/Earl Second-Round