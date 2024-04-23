A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R4, Pick 127: T Jordan Morgan (Arizona)
For fans hoping for some more exciting positions, sorry to disappoint you but four of the next five picks are all offensive line. Admittedly, I don't think the Texans need five guys for the offensive line in one draft, but as someone who believes wholly that the offensive and defensive lines are the most important positions in football, I'm not mad at it either. This is, again, a byproduct of the "take the best player" mentality that this draft is all about.
Jordan Morgan is not a bad prospect to get in the fourth round. An undersized tackle at about 6'4 or 6'5 depending on where you look, his future is probably inside, however. Not due to his size, as he's a more than passable size for a tackle, but it's what he can do that makes me see him more of a guard. his 5.04 40-yard dash and his 1.70 10-yard-dash have me seeing Morgan as the perfect compliment to Jackson Powers-Johnson; a quick and powerful guard who can pull down the line of scrimmage and light up an unsuspecting defensive end or linebacker who overperused.
He's got the perfect stats to pull off the transition, and considering he's shown great improvement from over the years according to PFF, we can surmise that he's capable of learning new schemes and ideas over time and adapting them to his game with confidence.
Actual Projection: Second-Third Round