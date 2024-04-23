A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R4, Pick 123: QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
Here's where we're getting into the oddities of the "best player available" concept. The Houston Texans aren't in the market for a quarterback, so for Michael Penix Jr. to go to Houston doesn't make a ton of sense, yet, that's not what we're doing. This entire mock draft is about seeing what a draft built on taking the highest-rated players, and only the highest-rated players looks like.
Penix, at this point in our mock, is the highest rated player. So how does he look as a prospect?
Well according to PFF, if Penix has no pressure, he's an astounding passer. If he's getting pressured, which is far more likely, he turns very average very fast. The numbers are staggering, going from 92.2 to 65.3. That's a huge drop-off. He's a great passer if he doesn't have people in his face but that's not how the NFL works.
When you keep in mind the Texans don't need Penix, the thoughts change to how he could be useful. He doesn't appear to be a great quarterback prospect, but he does have measurables that make him exciting, namely a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 36.5 vertical leap, and a wingspan of 81 inches.
If Penix can't catch on as a quarterback, maybe a Kordell Stewart, Antwaan Randle El slash position could be in Penix's future.
Actual Projection: 3rd Rounder