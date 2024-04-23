A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R3, Pick 86; C Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
It's shocking that the best player available at pick 86 is not only one of the better linemen but also a major position of need for the Houston Texans. The Texans need offensive line help in a bad way, and Jackson Powers-Johnson is exactly the kind of guy you want to help fortify that line.
PFF had him graded out as one of the best blockers inside the period, whether you were looking at his run blocking, zone blocking, pass blocking, or gap blocking, Powers-Johnson is a top-tier prospect in all of those areas. He, like others on this list, saw massive improvements from his first to third seasons, grading out at 70.1 as a freshman, 84.1 as a sophomore, and 84.5 as a junior. The 21-year-old is looking like he could be a great pro.
He's a heavier linemen at his position, topping out at over 330 lbs., which may seem great but you want more agile linemen, especially inside, and even if he didn't lose weight, you may just get it. According to DraftBuzz, he is among the fastest centers in the draft (5.00 40-yard dash), as well as being one of the more powerful players as well, posting a vertical of 32''.
Actual Projection: Second Round