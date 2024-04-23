A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R2, Pick 59: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
Sticking with the SEC, the Houston Texans' next pick is Ga'Quincy McKinstry, otherwise known as "Kool-Aid" McKinstry. McKinsty is a dynamic cornerback for the Alabama Crimson Tide and one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft. He comes in at the higher end of the defensive speedsters, clocking in with a 4.47 40-yard-dash time according to DraftBuzz.
He's also one of the bigger cornerbacks in the draft, weighing in at over 200 lbs. DraftBuzz has him near the top of the draft in weight, and if that's true, then the Texans would be getting a fast defensive back who isn't easy to move off of the starting line.
We know he's big and fast but how is he being viewed by the experts? Well, the guys at Pro Football Focus have seen him grow a lot over the three years he was at Alabama. He played 38 games at 'Bama, and during his three years, he got better every year; grading out at 67.9 as a freshman, 82.5 as a sophomore, and 88.8 as a junior.
His rise in productivity and efficiency over the years has really cemented the upside for McKinstry. He's a pick of need, as well as being the highest-rated player off the board, so it's a win-win.
Actual Projection: First to second round