A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R2, Pick 42: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
The randomizer really did give us the best luck of the draw. Brock Bowers is considered to be a game-changing tight end and the fact that he fell to us in this mock in the second round is huge. Now, while getting Bowers is great, the Houston Texans don't *need* Bowers. They just re-signed Dalton Schultz, and that was a huge get for them.
Plus, the Texans don't run a lot of two-tight-end sets where Bowers would get a shot to showcase his skills. Still, if you're going to be lucky enough to land Bowers, you take it. Especially with Bowers being dubbed the "best tight end from Georgia".
He runs a sick 4.48 40-yard dash and has nearly 3,000 receiving yards all-time while at Georgia. He is a little undersized at 6'3, 243 pounds, but as NFL defenses are getting faster, they're also getting smaller, so being undersized now isn't such a big deal.
It's not a surprise either that PFF had rated Brock Bowers as a near-perfect prospect across his three years in Georgia, either, with scores of 92.1, 90, and 84.4.
The Texans would be able to use Bowers all over the field, at tight end, fullback, receiver, and maybe even running back if the mood and situation are right. While the position isn't one of need, Bowers is too good to pass on.
Actual Projection: First Round