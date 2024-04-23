A mock draft where the best available player is taken every time (aka Mock Draft 2.0)
If we throw out positional need, and just took the best player available every time, what would the Houston Texans draft look like?
By Chad Porto
R7, Pick 247: G Christian Haynes (Connecticut)
All we have to say is "Power and glory to the PFF Randomizer". This little tool gave us one of the most bonkers drafts of all time and by maintaining the idea of "best available regardless", the Texans put together a great little group of players for this mock. Now, we know the odds of landing all these guys are next to zero, but it sure was fun to read bout.
As for Christian Haynes, he's one of the better pass-blocking guards in the draft. He's a better zone blocker than a gap blocker, which is probably why his run-blocking score isn't as good as his pass-blocking score, but he could still give you something worth having as an interior lineman.
He's a very athletic guard, though he's not among the taller offensive linemen. Personally, that's not an issue for me, but I know it may be for others. The Texans need help at guard and he does provide that help. He won't be here in the seventh round but if he were, the Texans would've gotten a potential day-one starter at the end of the third day of the draft.
Actual Projection: 3rd Round