A Houston Texans mock draft that we can fully support (aka Mock 1.0)
A mock draft we can support for the Houston Texans, because, well, we made it.
By Chad Porto
Round 7, Pick 247 - CB Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech
At this point in the draft, you're just looking for bodies who can fill a positional depth need. The Houston Texans are solid at corner. They have Derek Stingley Jr., Desmond King, and Myles Bryant while having hopes that Jeff Okudah can become something. If not they also have Kris Boyd. It's a solid, if not unspectacular unit, but it should be good enough to win games with.
Adding Willie Roberts isn't going to make this unit impressive or a top group in the NFL, but it's going to be good enough to compete. Roberts likely won't see much action at all except on special teams but that's ok. He does have a 4.5 40-yard dash, so he can get down the field, and really light opposing guys up.
As with most players in the fifth round and later, guys like Roberts are often projects, that you're hoping to turn into something but aren't building your entire team around. Roberts should help the Texans depth at corner but aside from a few plays on special teams, it's best to not hope for much from him and be happy with what you get.