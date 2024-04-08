A Houston Texans mock draft that we can fully support (aka Mock 1.0)
A mock draft we can support for the Houston Texans, because, well, we made it.
By Chad Porto
Round 6, Pick189 - WR Anthony Gould Oregon State
At this point, we're just preparing for a reality where the Houston Texans cut Robert Woods. Clearly the odd man out now that the Houston Texans have Stefon Diggs to pair with Nico Collins, Noah Brown, and Tank Dell. With Woods' contract, you could save some money and go get another impressive name to fortify, hopefully, the defensive tackle spot.
Gould, like most sixth-round picks, will be at best a special teams player to start. He has burning speed (4.39 40-yard dash), and that's going to be important. In his last three years at Oregon State, he never showed a high aptitude for being a dominant receiver but he can stretch the field when he catches the ball. He has a 16.0+ yards per reception average in his last two seasons, and while he does have a drop rate of 8.3%, he isn't being asked to carry the offense.
He's a returner or a gunner type of guy right now and only if things go horribly wrong this season will he be asked to step up and actually take reps with the offense in a game.