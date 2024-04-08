A Houston Texans mock draft that we can fully support (aka Mock 1.0)
A mock draft we can support for the Houston Texans, because, well, we made it.
By Chad Porto
Round 2, Pick 59- RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
While the Houston Texans just traded for Joe Mixon, they still need some help in the backfield. Right now, counting fullbacks, the Texans have six offensive backs, with Mixon being by far the best player on the team at the position. Dameon Pierce is still on the team, but after a horrid 2023, he may not be for long.
After that, you have halfbacks Gerrid Doaks, and J.J Taylor, and fullbacks Andrew Beck and Troy Hairston. It's likely Beck makes the team as the lone fullback, but Doaks, Taylor, and Hairston aren't guys you necessarily want to rely on since they're so unproven. The Texans would be wise to go and land Jonathon Brooks out of the University of Texas.
Brooks is seen by many as the top running back in the draft this year, putting up a PFF grade of 91.5 in his last year at Texas. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, he averaged 6.0+ yards per carry, while showing an ability to catch the ball in 2023. He recorded 25 receptions and 286 yards. As being able to catch the ball is increasingly more and more important for running backs, The Texans would be foolish to skip on Brooks.
With a 4.45, Brooks can take on a lot defenses and hurt them deep if they let him.
The Texans don't have a running back who can be a realistic threat out of the backfield, so Brooks helps fill that need, plus, he's an upgrade over most of the talent at the position that the Texans have.