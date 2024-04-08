A Houston Texans mock draft that we can fully support (aka Mock 1.0)
By Chad Porto
Round 2, Pick 42 - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
The Houston Texans offensive line was not great last season. They did an adequate job of protecting C.J. Stroud, but they only had any success running the ball with Devin Singletary in at running back. With Singletary gone and Joe Mixon in, the Texans have to improve the offensive line. After all, Mixon has never been a dominant runner, so Houston will need to be much improved to get the best version of Mixon possible.
Right now, the line looks like this; left tackle Laremy Tunsil (75.5 PFF), left guard Kendrick Green (58.9 PFF), center Jarrett Patterson (60.4 PFF), right guard Shaq Mason (65.6 PFF) and right tackle Tytus Howard (46.8). Howard was at guard but PFF projects him at tackle.
The Texans don't have good enough offensive linemen and while right tackle is an issue, so is guard, especially after how bad Juice Scruggs was last season. The Texans would be wise to take West Virginia interior lineman Zach Frazier. He's a solid offensive center, who can play guard, and has a run-blocking grade of 75.1 in 2023. His pass blocking is excellent for a center/guard, at 83.8, and would be the perfect player to fortify the position.