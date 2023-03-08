Fansided
Toro Times
Home/Houston Texans Draft

Texans Draft News: Combine Results - Top Participants By Defensive Position

Jason Costa
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

Defensive Tackle:

40-Yard Dash

Name

Time

1.

Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh

4.67 Seconds

2.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

4.81 Seconds

3.

Dante Stills - West Virginia

4.85 Seconds

4.

Bryan Bresee - Clemson

4.86 Seconds

5.

Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida

4.88 Seconds

10-Yard Split

Name

Time

1.

Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh

1.64 Seconds

2.

Bryan Bresee - Clemson

1.71 Seconds

3.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

1.71 Seconds

4.

Dante Stills - West Virginia

1.72 Seconds

5.

Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

1.74 Seconds

Vertical Jump

Name

Height

1.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

34.50"

2.

Moro Ojomo - Texas

33.00"

3.

Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida

31.00"

4.

Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

30.50"

5.

Nesta Jade Silvera - Arizona State

29.50"

Broad Jump

Name

Distance

1.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

9' 8"

2.

Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

9' 8"

3.

Dante Stills - West Virginia

9'5"

4.

Moro Ojomo - Texas

9' 4"

5.

Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin

9' 3"

3-Cone Drill

Name

Time

1.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

7.30 Seconds

2.

Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin

7.34 Seconds

3.

Dante Stills - West Virginia

7.38 Seconds

4.

Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

7.45 Seconds

5.

Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida

7.50 Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle

Name

Time

1.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

4.51 Seconds

2.

Dante Stills - West Virginia

4.61 Seconds

3.

Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

4.62 Seconds

4.

Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin

4.65 Seconds

5.

DJ Dale - Alabama

4.80 Seconds

Bench Press

Name

Reps

1.

Mazi Smith - Michigan

34 Reps

2.

Jaquelin Roy - LSU

30 Reps

3.

Moro Ojomo - Texas

29 Reps

4.

Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

27 Reps

5.

Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin

25 Reps

facebooktwitterreddit