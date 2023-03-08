Texans Draft News: Combine Results - Top Participants By Defensive Position
Defensive Tackle:
40-Yard Dash
Name
Time
1.
Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh
4.67 Seconds
2.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
4.81 Seconds
3.
Dante Stills - West Virginia
4.85 Seconds
4.
Bryan Bresee - Clemson
4.86 Seconds
5.
Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida
4.88 Seconds
10-Yard Split
Name
Time
1.
Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh
1.64 Seconds
2.
Bryan Bresee - Clemson
1.71 Seconds
3.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
1.71 Seconds
4.
Dante Stills - West Virginia
1.72 Seconds
5.
Zacch Pickens - South Carolina
1.74 Seconds
Vertical Jump
Name
Height
1.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
34.50"
2.
Moro Ojomo - Texas
33.00"
3.
Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida
31.00"
4.
Zacch Pickens - South Carolina
30.50"
5.
Nesta Jade Silvera - Arizona State
29.50"
Broad Jump
Name
Distance
1.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
9' 8"
2.
Zacch Pickens - South Carolina
9' 8"
3.
Dante Stills - West Virginia
9'5"
4.
Moro Ojomo - Texas
9' 4"
5.
Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin
9' 3"
3-Cone Drill
Name
Time
1.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
7.30 Seconds
2.
Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin
7.34 Seconds
3.
Dante Stills - West Virginia
7.38 Seconds
4.
Zacch Pickens - South Carolina
7.45 Seconds
5.
Gervon Dexter Sr. - Florida
7.50 Seconds
20-Yard Shuttle
Name
Time
1.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
4.51 Seconds
2.
Dante Stills - West Virginia
4.61 Seconds
3.
Zacch Pickens - South Carolina
4.62 Seconds
4.
Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin
4.65 Seconds
5.
DJ Dale - Alabama
4.80 Seconds
Bench Press
Name
Reps
1.
Mazi Smith - Michigan
34 Reps
2.
Jaquelin Roy - LSU
30 Reps
3.
Moro Ojomo - Texas
29 Reps
4.
Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma
27 Reps
5.
Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin
25 Reps