Texans Draft News: Combine Results - Top Participants By Defensive Position

Jason Costa
Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA;
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the scouting combine has just wrapped up. 319 of the best players in college football were invited to participate and give teams and scouts a look at their physical abilities as well as conduct player interviews. Below, we break down by defensive position groups the top five performers in each event (results provided by NFL.com).

Defensive End:

40-Yard Dash

Name

Time

1.

Nolan Smith - Georgia

4.39 Seconds

2.

Byron Young - Tennessee

4.43 Seconds

3.

Robert Beal Jr. - Georgia

4.48 Seconds

4.

DJ Johnson - Oregon

4.49 Seconds

5.

Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

4.49 Seconds

10-Yard Split

Name

Time

1.

Nolan Smith - Georgia

1.52 Seconds

2.

YaYa Diaby - Louisville

1.56 Seconds

3.

Derick Hall - Auburn

1.59 Seconds

4.

DJ Johnson - Oregon

1.59 Seconds

5.

Nick Herbig - Wisconsin

1.59 Seconds

Vertical Jump

Name

Height

1.

Nolan Smith - Georgia

41.50"

2.

Byron Young - Tennessee

38.00"

3.

Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

37.50"

4.

YaYa Diaby - Louisville

37.00"

5.

Isaiah McGuire - Missouri

36.50"

Broad Jump

Name

Distance

1.

Byron Young - Tennessee

11' 0"

2.

Will McDonald IV - Iowa State

11' 0"

3.

Nolan Smith - Georgia

10' 8"

4.

Derick Hall - Auburn

10' 7"

5.

Isaiah Land - Florida A&M

10' 6"

3-Cone Drill

Name

Time

1.

Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan

6.95 Seconds

2.

Lukas Van Ness - Iowa

7.02 Seconds

3.

Habakkuk Baldonado - Pittsburgh

7.11 Seconds

4.

Byron Young - Tennessee

7.19 Seconds

5.

Isaiah Land - Florida A&M

7.20 Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle

Name

Time

1.

Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan

4.30 Seconds

2.

Lukas Van Ness - Iowa

4.32 Seconds

3.

Andre Carter II - Army

4.36 Seconds

4.

Ochaun Mathis - Nebraska

4.38 Seconds

5.

Isaiah Foskey - Notre Drame

4.41 Seconds

Bench Press

Name

Reps

1.

Lonnie Phelps - Kansas

31 Reps

2.

Tyler Lacy - Oklahoma State

30 Reps

3.

Keion White - Georgia Tech

30 Reps

4.

DJ Johnson - Oregon

28 Reps

5.

Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

27 Reps

