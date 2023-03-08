Texans Draft News: Combine Results - Top Participants By Defensive Position
The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the scouting combine has just wrapped up. 319 of the best players in college football were invited to participate and give teams and scouts a look at their physical abilities as well as conduct player interviews. Below, we break down by defensive position groups the top five performers in each event (results provided by NFL.com).
Defensive End:
40-Yard Dash
Name
Time
1.
Nolan Smith - Georgia
4.39 Seconds
2.
Byron Young - Tennessee
4.43 Seconds
3.
Robert Beal Jr. - Georgia
4.48 Seconds
4.
DJ Johnson - Oregon
4.49 Seconds
5.
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
4.49 Seconds
10-Yard Split
Name
Time
1.
Nolan Smith - Georgia
1.52 Seconds
2.
YaYa Diaby - Louisville
1.56 Seconds
3.
Derick Hall - Auburn
1.59 Seconds
4.
DJ Johnson - Oregon
1.59 Seconds
5.
Nick Herbig - Wisconsin
1.59 Seconds
Vertical Jump
Name
Height
1.
Nolan Smith - Georgia
41.50"
2.
Byron Young - Tennessee
38.00"
3.
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
37.50"
4.
YaYa Diaby - Louisville
37.00"
5.
Isaiah McGuire - Missouri
36.50"
Broad Jump
Name
Distance
1.
Byron Young - Tennessee
11' 0"
2.
Will McDonald IV - Iowa State
11' 0"
3.
Nolan Smith - Georgia
10' 8"
4.
Derick Hall - Auburn
10' 7"
5.
Isaiah Land - Florida A&M
10' 6"
3-Cone Drill
Name
Time
1.
Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan
6.95 Seconds
2.
Lukas Van Ness - Iowa
7.02 Seconds
3.
Habakkuk Baldonado - Pittsburgh
7.11 Seconds
4.
Byron Young - Tennessee
7.19 Seconds
5.
Isaiah Land - Florida A&M
7.20 Seconds
20-Yard Shuttle
Name
Time
1.
Jose Ramirez - Eastern Michigan
4.30 Seconds
2.
Lukas Van Ness - Iowa
4.32 Seconds
3.
Andre Carter II - Army
4.36 Seconds
4.
Ochaun Mathis - Nebraska
4.38 Seconds
5.
Isaiah Foskey - Notre Drame
4.41 Seconds
Bench Press
Name
Reps
1.
Lonnie Phelps - Kansas
31 Reps
2.
Tyler Lacy - Oklahoma State
30 Reps
3.
Keion White - Georgia Tech
30 Reps
4.
DJ Johnson - Oregon
28 Reps
5.
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
27 Reps