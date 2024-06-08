8 teams the Texans have the worst record against in the NFL
2. Minnesota Vikings
- Record: 0-5
- Winning Percentage: .000
There are two teams that the Texans have failed to win a single game against since entering the league in 2002. One of those teams is the Vikings, who the Texans are 0-5 against. The closest the Texans came to securing a win against Minnesota was actually their first meeting with them in 2004 when they lost 34 to 28.
Since then, the Texans have lost by more than six points, losing by seven points in 2008, 17 points in 2012, 18 points in 2016, and eight points in 2020. They will have a shot to record their first win against the Vikings in 2024, so let's see if the red hot Texans are up for the task.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
- Record: 0-6
- Winning Percentage: .000
The other team that the Texans haven't recorded a win against is the Eagles. Houston is winless in six games versus Philadelphia and that's the reason the Eagles technically claim the top spot since they've been a perfect 6-0 against the Texans compared to the Vikings' 5-0.
The closest match-up between these two came in 2018 when Houston lost by just two points. All of the other games have been blowouts though with the Eagles demolishing the Texans by 18 in 2002, 14 in 2006, 10 in 2010, 10 in 2014, and 12 in 2022. The last game saw the Eagles hand a 29 to 17 loss to the hometeam Texans. They'll get another crack at the Eagles in 2026 (unless they meet in the Super Bowl before then, which would be a heck of a way to get their first win against Philly).