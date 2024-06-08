8 teams the Texans have the worst record against in the NFL
T3. Baltimore Ravens
- Record: 2-10
- Winning Percentage: .167
Tied for the third spot on the list is the Ravens, who the Texans have a mere winning percentage of .167 against and have only managed to steal two games from. It took the Texans 10 years from their existence to win a game against the Ravens and then they won their second game against them two years later.
Since then, however, it's been a four-game losing streak for Houston. These numbers also don't reflect playoff games and that's a good thing for the Texans since they're 0-2 versus Baltimore in the postseason with the most recent playoff match-up coming in early 2024. They also squared off in the 2011 season's playoffs.
T3. New York Giants
- Record: 1-5
- Winning Percentage: .167
The other team in third place is the Giants, who the Texans have only managed to defeat one time and have lost to in the other five match-ups. Funny enough, Houston won its first-ever meeting against the G-Men in 2002 but have dropped every game since then.
The most recent match-up between the Texans and Giants came in 2022 when New York prevailed by a score of 24 to 16. Houston will have a chance to start turning the tides in this series when the two square off again in 2026.