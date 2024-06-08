8 teams the Texans have the worst record against in the NFL
The Houston Texans entered the NFL as an expansion team in 2002 so they don't have as much history with teams in the league. That also means that they've still been unable to record wins against a few teams and have only defeated other teams once. Let's look at the teams who the Texans have the worst record against in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.
T5. Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
- Record: 1-4
- Winning Percentage: .200
I included these four teams together because they have the same record and winning percentage and it was easier than giving them four separate entries. Let's break down the Texans' series history with all four of these teams, shall we?
The Texans have played the Packers five times and got their first win against them in 2008, which was their second-ever match-up versus Green Bay. Since then, they've dropped all three games with the most recent defeat coming in 2020. The Texans will have a chance to earn their second win against the Packers in 2024.
Houston also got its first win against the Rams franchise in the second match-up between the two (in 2009) but have been on a three-game losing streak ever since. The Rams thumped the Texans the last time the two teams met up, winning 38 to 22 in 2021.
It took the Texans until 2009 to get their first win against the 49ers, which was the second-ever meeting between the two, but since then, they've struggled against the Niners. The last meeting saw Houston get blown out 23 to 7 late in the 2021 season (and the game took place in 2022).
The theme here appears to be that the Texans lost their first match-up against all of these teams but then won Round 2. This was the case against the Seahawks as well, who they beat in Round 2 (2009) and then have gone on to lose three straight games. The last meeting between Houston and Seattle was a blowout loss for the Texans where they lost 33 to 13.