6 emergency QB options if the Houston Texans lose C.J. Stroud to injury in 2023
- Teddy Bridgewater is a decent emergency option
- Joe Flacco brings instant veteran leadership
- Carson Wentz is a high-risk/high-reward option
Cam Newton
The final quarterback that could make sense if the Houston Texans need an emergency quarterback is a former MVP in Cam Newton. He didn't play in the NFL last season but is still hoping to continue his NFL career and before the NFL Draft even mentioned he would be willing to backup a number of quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud.
The challenge for Cam Newton is the tape from the past two years that he played wasn't particularly good. In 2020, he would start 15 games for the Patriots throwing for 2,657 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions but was a threat running the ball with 12 rushing touchdowns.
In 2021, he would lose the starting job to Mac Jones and eventually end up back with the Carolina Panthers and appear in eight games with five starts. Once again was more of a threat running the ball with five rushing touchdowns while throwing only four touchdowns as well as five interceptions.
The return of Cam Newton would certainly draw headlines but the Texans would have to probably change up their offensive game plan and utilize more of a ground-and-pound approach than trying to move the ball through the air.