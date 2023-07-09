6 emergency QB options if the Houston Texans lose C.J. Stroud to injury in 2023
- Teddy Bridgewater is a decent emergency option
- Joe Flacco brings instant veteran leadership
- Carson Wentz is a high-risk/high-reward option
Carson Wentz
At one time, Carson Wentz looked like he was going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league and even finished third in MVP voting in 2017. However, injuries have been an issue for Wentz and he currently is a free agent.
The durability is certainly a concern and if the Texans find themselves in need of an emergency quarterback, it doesn't make a lot of sense to add another injury-prone quarterback. However, the upside of Wentz might be too appealing for them to pass up as he probably has the highest ceiling of all the quarterbacks on this list.
The past two seasons Wentz has actually played pretty well with an average of 209 passing yards per game in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts with 27 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He would be traded to the Commanders last offseason and while he appeared in only eight games he would average 219 passing yards per game with 11 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.
If the Texans find themselves in the playoff race and want to go with a high-risk/high-reward quarterback, then Carson Wentz is probably their best bet.