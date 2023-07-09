6 emergency QB options if the Houston Texans lose C.J. Stroud to injury in 2023
- Teddy Bridgewater is a decent emergency option
- Joe Flacco brings instant veteran leadership
- Carson Wentz is a high-risk/high-reward option
Joe Flacco
At 38 years old, Joe Flacco may be getting towards the end of his career but if he wants to return for his 16th season, the Houston Texans should consider him if they have a need at quarterback during the season. The long-time Baltimore Ravens quarterback has spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets and has surprisingly had to step in a lot during that period.
Over the past three seasons, Flacco has been the backup but has started nine games and appeared in 12 total games. During that period, the Jets haven't had much success as a team as they have a 1-8 record but their struggles aren't really due to Flacco's play.
In those 12 games, Flacco averaged 188 passing yards but threw 14 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. If the Texans are looking for an emergency quarterback they want to find one that is going to protect the ball and keep the offense on track and Joe Flacco at this stage of his career can absolutely do that.