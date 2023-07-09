6 emergency QB options if the Houston Texans lose C.J. Stroud to injury in 2023
- Teddy Bridgewater is a decent emergency option
- Joe Flacco brings instant veteran leadership
- Carson Wentz is a high-risk/high-reward option
Teddy Bridgewater
If the Houston Texans have any concerns with the quarterbacks on the roster and want to look outside the organization, they currently have a few options that could make sense. The best choice probably is Teddy Bridgewater, who recently was with the Miami Dolphins.
The former first-round pick began his career as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings before suffering a major knee injury that cost him almost two full seasons. When he returned, Bridgewater moved around a bit with stops with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Dolphins.
He has primarily been a backup during this time but has appeared in 48 games and started 37 games over that time frame. Bridgewater also has had a positive touchdown to interception ratio during that time with 47 passing touchdowns and only 25 interceptions. Bridgewater would be a good veteran addition that could manage this offense in Stroud's absence.