6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
The Houston Texans have some interesting obstacles to deal with this season.
By Chad Porto
6 Nationally televised games
The Houston Texans are going to be a very in-demand team this season. The NFL has them in six games that will be broadcast to the entire nation, a franchise record. This includes one preseason game, five regular season games, and four prime-time games.
- Vs. Chicago Bears Aug. 1, 2024 - 8:00 PM ET (Hall of Fame Game)
- Vs. Chicago Bears Sep. 15, 2024 - 8:20 PM ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Vs. New York Jets Oct. 31, 2024 - 8:15 PM ET (Thursday Night Football)
- Vs. Detroit Lions Nov. 10, 2024 - 8:20 PM ET (Sunday Night Football)
- Vs. Dallas Cowboys Nov. 18, 2024 - 8:15 (Monday Night Football)
- Vs. Baltimore Ravens Dec. 25, 2024 - 4:30 (Holiday Game)
As you can see, the Texans are going to be quite busy with two Sunday Night Football contests, one Thursday Night Broadcast, one Monday Night broadcast, and one Christmas Day Game via Netflix. This will be one of the busiest seasons for the Texans and a chance for the team to change how the national media views them. If they can have a winning record in the five regular season outings, then the attention the team will have will be next level.