6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
By Chad Porto
Only two home games back to back all season
Yet, while there is good with the schedule, there is bad as well. The Texans won't have to be on the road for more than two weeks at a time for any point in the season, but the Texans will also have the inverse, as they're only going to have one stretch of back-to-back home games all season.
Week 4 and Week 5 will see the Houston Texans play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, the only homestand of the season for the Texans. So while it's fair to say they avoided getting shafted too badly with the lack of consecutive away games, it's also fair to say that there were negative consequences to how the Texans' hand was dealt.
You can't get long-home stands without long road trips, however. Things broke in the Texans' favor in this instance as well, as the Texans get to avoid playing in the hot sweltering heat of Florida in the summer by hosting the Jaguars. While Houston is no cooler than Jacksonville, the Texans play in a temperature-controlled environment, while the Jaguars don't. So even when things don't go the Texans' way, they still go the Texans' way.