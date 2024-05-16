6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
By Chad Porto
Only two away games back to back all season
The Houston Texans won't have to deal with a common issue that most guys have to; the dreaded road trips. In sports like the MLB, NHL, and NBA, guys could be on the road for a few weeks at a time depending on when and where certain games are. For the NFL, it's not as bad, but sometimes you do have guys having to spend back-to-back weeks in or around a certain area. If you're on the road in Los Angeles or New York (New Jersey), you're likely going to just stay out there if you have the Rams and Chargers or Jets and Giants in back-to-back games.
The Texans won't have to worry about any of that, as they only have one stretch of the season where they're on the road in back-to-back games. The Texans will take on the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers in two back-to-back games in Week 8 and Week 9. Thankfully, neither game will be too late in the season where adverse weather is and should be expected.
Every other away game is broken up by a home game. For instance, to what the Texans could've dealt with, the Cleveland Browns have a three-game road streak to essentailly start the season and will have four of five games on the road between Week 2 and Week 6.
Clearly the Texans lucked out.