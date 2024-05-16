6 biggest takeaways from the Houston Texans 2024 schedule
By Chad Porto
Four preseason games
Four preseason games used to be the standard in the NFL for the longest time, with the league finally doing away with one come 2021. The lack of a preseason game has led many to wonder if the slow starts to the NFL season played a part in that, but that was one of the aspects that had to be agreed upon to get a 17th regular season game.
Now, the NFL doesn't ask teams to play four preseason games, unless you're in the extra pointless Hall of Fame Game. The Houston Texans drew that straw this year, and they'll take on the Chicago Bears in a glorified "home" game in Canton, Ohio, The game will happen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC.
This game gives the Texans four preseason games for 2024. It'll be up to the coaching staff and head coach DeMeco Ryans as to how many reps the star players will get in not just the Hall of Fame Game but the rest of the preseason as a whole. Hopefully, he'll only play the bigger names a few series in the first quarter and a half before putting in the backups.
Meaning the Hall of Fame Game may not be worth checking out for long.