5 unexpected free agent signings Houston Texans could still make happen
- Kwon Alexander could be a great veteran to have at linebacker
- Yannick Ngakoue can still be very productive on the Texans
- Cameron Brate could be the answer at tight end
Jadeveon Clowney
Yannick Ngakoue isn't the only pass rusher that is still a free agent that could help the Houston Texans and it is a player that the fans know well. Jadeveon Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and played five seasons in Houston.
During that time, Clowney would be named to the Pro Bowl three times and have 29 sacks and 67 QB hits in 62 games played. However, he would be traded prior to the 2019 NFL season to the Seattle Seahawks after Houston used the franchise tag but couldn't reach an agreement on a long-term deal.
The past two seasons, Clowney played for the Cleveland Browns and after nine sacks in 2021, he had a down season with only two sacks in 12 games. He is still a free agent and while he might be looking for a spot with a Super Bowl contender, Clowney earlier this offseason did mention the Texans as a potential place he would like to play in 2023.
At the time, DeMeco Ryans was asked about Clowney and didn't close the door about a return. As the season gets closer and the former first-overall pick is still looking for a team, it could be a perfect match.