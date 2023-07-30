5 unexpected free agent signings Houston Texans could still make happen
- Kwon Alexander could be a great veteran to have at linebacker
- Yannick Ngakoue can still be very productive on the Texans
- Cameron Brate could be the answer at tight end
Yannick Ngakoue
One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers' defense was so successful with DeMeco Ryans calling plays was because of the great depth along the defensive line. The Texans have certainly begun that process with the additions of Will Anderson, Dylan Horton and Chase Winovich.
These three are joining a position group that already includes Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard but adding a pass rusher like Yannick Ngakoue would certainly make it tough on the other quarterbacks in the AFC South.
Yannick Ngakoue played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for four franchises over the past three seasons. However, at each of those stops, he was very productive with at least eight sacks each of those seasons.
At only 27 years old, Yannick Ngakoue has plenty of football ahead of him and could end up being a long-term part of the position alongside Will Anderson if he were to play well.