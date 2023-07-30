5 unexpected free agent signings Houston Texans could still make happen
- Kwon Alexander could be a great veteran to have at linebacker
- Yannick Ngakoue can still be very productive on the Texans
- Cameron Brate could be the answer at tight end
Kenny Golladay
Another low-risk, high-reward free agent for the Houston Texans would be wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Similar to linebacker, the Texans did improve the position this offseason with the addition of Robert Woods in free agency and draft picks Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.
In addition to those players, the Texans will have John Metchie III returning this season after missing his rookie season. The key to the position though is Nico Collins, as he has the highest potential of all the wide receivers and could develop into that number one wide receiver.
However, bringing in competition for that spot could make sense and Kenny Golladay is the one wide receiver that has the best chance of reaching that level. After two disappointing seasons with the New York Giants, it is far from being a certainty but if the Texans sign him to a one-year prove-it type deal the risk is minimal for Houston.
If Kenny Golladay is able to return to the level he showed earlier in his career with the Detroit Lions, this would be a great signing for Houston and give rookie C.J. Stroud another playmaker to utilize.